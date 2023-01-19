Significant statement from Sudan: We ask for Turkiye's support

By News Center

Ziraat Bank General Manager Metin Ozdemir met with Sudanese finance and industry ministers.

Ozdemir, who arrived in the capital city of Khartoum to visit the first and the only branch of Ziraat in Africa and to meet with Sudanese officials, was met by Sudanese Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim and Industry Minister Betul Abbas Avad.

Osman Karakutuk, Deputy General Manager of Treasury Management and International Banking, Ertugrul Ispaha, Deputy General Manager of Corporate Banking, Members of the Board of Directors Ahmet Bucukoglu, Mahmut Esfa Emek, and Mehmet Basibuyuk were also present during the visits.

Industry Minister Avad said that the SME sector in Turkiye is very strong and they want to receive technical and consultancy services from relevant institutions in this regard.

General Manager Ozdemir also stated that they bought the Khartoum branch and they aim to be permanent here, adding that "we will further increase our volume in Sudan. On this occasion, we plan to expand to other countries in Africa".

Expressing that they have permanent goals in Sudan, Ozdemir noted that they will increase the capital in the Khartoum branch of Ziraat and that they intend to make new investments in the agricultural sector in the coming days.

Minister of Finance Ibrahim, on the other hand, said that Turkiye's presence in Sudan is a source of pride and adds strength to his country, and wished for further development of bilateral relations.