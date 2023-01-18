Official: Kutaisi Airport to become leader of region

Newly-appointed Director of the United Airports of Georgia Irakli Karkashadze said that the development of Kutaisi International Airport in the country’s west would be a “main priority” of the body under his leadership, Azertnews reports per Georgian media.

During his meeting with the employees of the airport and representatives of the contractor company and partner organizations operating at the airport, the director introduced his future plans for the development of the facility.

In his comments, he also said the airport, which serves the western hub city, had “great potential and future”, and explained plans to transform it into a “regional leader”.

Karkashadze also named strengthening the UAG regulatory body, which he said was moving into a “new stage of development”, and turning Georgian airline industry into a “commercially profitable business” among priorities.

The director also said the airline sector should become “one of the leading branches” of the country's economic strengthening and development.