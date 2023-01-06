Uzbekistan sees increase in food products import

By Trend

Uzbekistan has imported food products from 109 countries worth $3.2 billion from January through November 2022, Trend reports via Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

According to the committee, this figure increased by38.6 percent, compared to the same period last year.

Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover from January through November 2022 amounted to about $50 billion.

Countries from which Uzbekistan imported the most food products in 11M2022:

Kazakhstan – 36.6 percent

Russia – 24.1 percent

Brazil – 13.9 percent

Belarus – 4.2 percent

Pakistan – 1.8 percent

Ecuador – 1.6 percent

India – 1.6 percent

China – 1.4 percent

Türkiye – 1.4 percent

Indonesia – 1.4 percent

Other countries – 12 percent.

