Uzbekistan sees increase in food products import

|
By Trend
Uzbekistan has imported food products from 109 countries worth $3.2 billion from January through November 2022, Trend reports via Uzbek State Statistics Committee.
According to the committee, this figure increased by38.6 percent, compared to the same period last year.
Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover from January through November 2022 amounted to about $50 billion.
Countries from which Uzbekistan imported the most food products in 11M2022:
Kazakhstan – 36.6 percent
Russia – 24.1 percent
Brazil – 13.9 percent
Belarus – 4.2 percent
Pakistan – 1.8 percent
Ecuador – 1.6 percent
India – 1.6 percent
China – 1.4 percent
Türkiye – 1.4 percent
Indonesia – 1.4 percent
Other countries – 12 percent.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz