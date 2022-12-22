Russia records 7,451 daily COVID cases, 54 deaths

By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,451 over the past day to 21,743,302, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

A day earlier, 7,442 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,212 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 9.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 44 regions, while in 25 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 16 regions. A day earlier, 1,341 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,709 over the past day versus 1,929 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,287,271, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,006 over the past day versus 1,157 a day earlier, reaching 1,819,967.