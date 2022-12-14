Iranian currency rates for December 13

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies increased and 18 have decreased in price, compared to December 12.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,291 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on December 13
Iranian rial on December 12
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,593
51,488
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,893
44,925
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,071
4,060
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,206
4,199
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,955
5,950
1 Indian rupee
INR
508
510
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,701
136,582
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,687
18,718
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,553
30,753
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,402
5,395
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,100
109,077
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,762
30,755
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,784
26,924
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,390
2,426
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,253
2,253
1 Russian ruble
RUB
667
672
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,309
28,511
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,001
30,990
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
40,594
40,814
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,143
1,144
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,729
31,811
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,673
8,680
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,021
6,038
100 Thai baths
THB
120,611
121,048
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,510
9,538
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,121
32,216
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,238
1 euro
EUR
44,291
44,090
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,941
8,939
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,702
15,654
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,681
2,693
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
482
481
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,714
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,717
24,700
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
75,480
75,848
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,168
4,160
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,023
11,986
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 318,071 rials, and the price of $1 is 301,617 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,061 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,280 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 377,000-380,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 397,000-400,000 rials.