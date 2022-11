By Trend

The Vietnamese VietJet Air low-cost airline plans to launch regular flights to Uzbekistan from December 25,Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

VietJet Air will launch direct flights between the cities of Tashkent and Cam Ranh with a frequency of twice a week.

VietJet Air low-cost air carrier was founded in 2011. The company carries an average of 100 million passengers per year.