Iranian currency rates for November 22

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies increased and 31 have decreased in price, compared to November 21.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,985 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on November 22
Iranian rial on November 21
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
49,482
49,934
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,804
43,989
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,916
3,949
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,078
4,122
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,780
5,830
1 Indian rupee
INR
514
516
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,081
136,008
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,739
18,825
100 Japanese yens
JPY
29,580
29,924
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,384
5,370
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,063
109,077
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,145
31,379
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
25,579
25,838
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,421
2,434
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,255
2,258
1 Russian ruble
RUB
688
701
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
27,666
28,048
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,701
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,372
30,522
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
40,090
40,766
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,144
1,142
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,110
32,174
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,558
8,600
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,862
5,902
100 Thai baths
THB
115,761
117,047
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,174
9,227
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
30,862
31,338
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,238
1 euro
EUR
42,985
43,313
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,060
9,097
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,472
15,448
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,671
2,679
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
472
474
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,635
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,676
24,704
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
73,156
73,325
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,098
4,119
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 297,340 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,524 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 285,900 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,346 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 350,000-353,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 359,000-362,000 rials.