Iranian currency rates for November 22

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies increased and 31 have decreased in price, compared to November 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,985 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 22 Iranian rial on November 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,482 49,934 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,804 43,989 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,916 3,949 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,078 4,122 1 Danish krone DKK 5,780 5,830 1 Indian rupee INR 514 516 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,081 136,008 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,739 18,825 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,580 29,924 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,384 5,370 1 Omani rial OMR 109,063 109,077 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,145 31,379 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,579 25,838 1 South African rand ZAR 2,421 2,434 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,255 2,258 1 Russian ruble RUB 688 701 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,666 28,048 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,372 30,522 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,090 40,766 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,144 1,142 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,110 32,174 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,558 8,600 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,862 5,902 100 Thai baths THB 115,761 117,047 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,174 9,227 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 30,862 31,338 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 42,985 43,313 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,060 9,097 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,472 15,448 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,671 2,679 1 Afghan afghani AFN 472 474 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,676 24,704 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,156 73,325 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,098 4,119 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 297,340 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,524 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 285,900 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,346 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 350,000-353,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 359,000-362,000 rials.