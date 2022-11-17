Police in Turkiye's Adana arrest five PKK operatives

By News Center

An operation was carried out in Adana, Turkiye, at dawn to arrest five foreign nationals who operated in Syria on behalf of the PKK terrorist organization and entered the country illegally.

As part of the activities to decipher the actions and restructuring activities of the PKK terrorist organization, the anti-terrorism (TEM) branch directorate teams under the Adana Police Department found out that five foreigners, who previously served in the ranks of the organization in Syria, entered the country illegally.

After the prosecutor's office issued arrest warrants for the suspects, TEM teams carried out a simultaneous operation at the suspects' homes at dawn.

The teams broke the iron doors of the houses with a ram and took the suspects into custody. The suspects, who underwent a health check, were taken to the police station for questioning.