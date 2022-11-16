Iranian currency rates for November 15

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 24 have decreased in price, compared to November 14.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,387 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on November 15
Iranian rial on November 14
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
49,233
49,711
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,544
44,625
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,004
4,065
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,190
4,229
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,833
5,843
1 Indian rupee
INR
519
522
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,446
136,362
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,956
18,960
100 Japanese yens
JPY
29,903
30,254
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,360
5,360
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,095
109,348
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,584
31,692
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
25,593
25,684
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,421
2,433
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,258
2,262
1 Russian ruble
RUB
687
700
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,113
28,116
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,705
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,584
30,597
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
40,514
40,571
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,149
1,149
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,390
32,593
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,484
8,441
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,938
5,903
100 Thai baths
THB
117,403
116,642
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,139
9,077
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,653
31,961
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
43,387
43,472
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,103
9,128
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,501
15,454
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,699
2,711
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
475
475
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,699
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,671
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
73,402
73,411
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,175
4,161
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 299,372 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,802 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 288,492 rials, and the price of $1 is 278,302 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 355,000-358,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 366,000-369,000 rials.