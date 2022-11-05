Improvement of Russia-US relations not visible in mid-term perspective — ambassador

By Trend

An improvement of relations between Russia and the United States is not visible in the mid-term perspective, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We do not see a possible improvement of the Russian-American relations at least in the mid-term perspective under the current diplomatic conditions," he told journalists.

The Russian ambassador said Moscow is seeking to restore a full-fledged mutual dialogue, which was in fact scrapped upon Washington’s initiative.

"We firmly believe that the dialogue between our countries is necessary," Antonov noted. "It is necessary not only in the interests of Russia and the United States, but in the interests of the entire international society."

"Everyone is looking at us, at permanent members of the UN Security Council, two great powers, which are responsible today for the peace on the planet and, in line with the [UN] Charter bear a particular responsibility for the international peace and stability," he said.