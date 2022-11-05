TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for November 5

05 November 2022 [18:52] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to November 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,560 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 5

Iranian rial on November 3

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

47,387

48,139

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,083

42,031

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,831

3,808

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,083

4,050

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,585

5,571

1 Indian rupee

INR

512

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,437

135,566

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,958

19,002

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,528

28,541

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,043

30,817

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,730

24,616

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,335

2,308

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,258

2,256

1 Russian ruble

RUB

677

675

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,881

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,024

26,918

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,843

29,723

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,023

41,312

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,152

1,145

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,976

31,711

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,364

8,401

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,846

5,762

100 Thai baths

THB

112,308

111,437

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,846

8,866

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,804

29,627

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

41,560

41,460

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,030

9,108

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,356

15,247

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,685

2,686

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

476

476

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,571

16,538

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,760

71,815

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,150

4,170

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,009

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 285,680 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,705 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,110 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,981 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 348,000-352,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 341,000-344,000 rials.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/227781.html

Print version

Views: 104

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also