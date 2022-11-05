Iranian currency rates for November 5

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to November 3.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,560 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on November 5
Iranian rial on November 3
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
47,387
48,139
1 Swiss franc
CHF
42,083
42,031
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,831
3,808
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,083
4,050
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,585
5,571
1 Indian rupee
INR
512
508
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
135,437
135,566
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,958
19,002
100 Japanese yens
JPY
28,528
28,541
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,090
109,091
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,043
30,817
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
24,730
24,616
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,335
2,308
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,258
2,256
1 Russian ruble
RUB
677
675
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,877
2,881
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
27,024
26,918
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,701
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
29,843
29,723
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
41,023
41,312
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,152
1,145
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
20
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,976
31,711
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,364
8,401
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,846
5,762
100 Thai baths
THB
112,308
111,437
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
8,846
8,866
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
29,804
29,627
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
41,560
41,460
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,030
9,108
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,356
15,247
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,685
2,686
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
476
476
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,571
16,538
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,671
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
71,760
71,815
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,150
4,170
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,009
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 285,680 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,705 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,110 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,981 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 348,000-352,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 341,000-344,000 rials.