Iranian, EU top diplomats discuss renewal of Iran nuclear deal – statement

By Trend

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held a telephone conversation with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Wednesday, focusing on prospects for reviving the Iran nuclear deal, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website after the talks, Trend reports citing TASS.

Abdollahian assured the EU foreign policy chief that Tehran was ready for constructive negotiations and was still interested in reaching an agreement with Washington. In addition, the minister said that Iran remains compliant with its obligations under technical cooperation agreements with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Borrell emphasized that the EU will exert every effort until the Vienna negotiations yield a final agreement. He also noted that he was optimistic about the prospects for the renewal of the Iran nuclear deal.