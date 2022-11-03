Turkiye ratifies eight international deals

By News Center

Separate Turkish agreements have entered into force with Jordan, South Sudan, Ecuador, North Macedonia, Kyrgyzstan, Congo, Senegal, and Rwanda.

Turkiye's president authorized agreements in numerous domains, including commerce and security, which were published in the country's Official Gazette on Tuesday.

One of the new accords is on trade and economic cooperation with South Sudan. It states that the two countries will work together to promote trade and economic relations based on equality and mutual benefit.

A security cooperation agreement with Ecuador has also come into force for the development of bilateral relations. The parties will cooperate on technical support, training, and equipment to combat "acts of international terrorism and organized crime," according to the agreement.

Separately, an agreement on aviation services with Jordan, reached in the Jordanian capital of Amman in 2016, has taken force. The parties agreed to "advance their mutual contacts in the sphere of civil aviation" and to "create an international aviation system based on airline competition".

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the water sector with North Macedonia was also approved, along with a protocol on media and communication with the West African nation of Senegal.

A separate deal with Congo focused on sustainable forestry. Aside from enhancing bilateral connections, it aimed to "expansion and improvement of cooperation in sustainable forestry management".

Another agreement was reached between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan to improve cultural cooperation, while Rwanda accepted a pact to develop and deepen connections through sports cooperation.