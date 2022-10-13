TODAY.AZ / World news

Russia records 15,640 daily COVID-19 cases, 105 deaths

12 October 2022 [20:47] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 15,640 over the past day to 21,248,603, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

A day earlier, 13,970 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,813 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 27.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 53 regions, while in 23 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in nine regions. A day earlier, 2,506 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,561 over the past day versus 880 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,215,189, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 978 over the past day versus 1,232 a day earlier, reaching 1,774,303.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/226731.html

Print version

Views: 159

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also