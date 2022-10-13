Russia records 15,640 daily COVID-19 cases, 105 deaths

By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 15,640 over the past day to 21,248,603, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

A day earlier, 13,970 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,813 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 27.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 53 regions, while in 23 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in nine regions. A day earlier, 2,506 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,561 over the past day versus 880 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,215,189, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 978 over the past day versus 1,232 a day earlier, reaching 1,774,303.