28 test positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, 32 recover from infection

03 October 2022 [21:19] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

28 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Committee for Sanitary-Epidemiological Control of the Ministry of Healthcare said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Of them, 9 – in Astana, 9 – in Almaty, 2 – in Akmola region, 1 - in Abai region, 2 – in Karaganda region, 4 –in Kostanay region, 1 – in Pavlodar region.

The total number of the confirmed coronavirus cases across the country is 1,393,691.

According to the Committee, 32 people have recovered from the COVID-19 in the republic. Of them, 7 – in Astana, 12 – in Almaty, 5 – in Akmola region, 4 – in Karaganda region, 3 – in Ulytau region, and 1 - in Pavlodar region.

The total tally of those who recovered from the infection is 1,378,888.

