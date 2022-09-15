Turkish government set to ensure nation's food security

By Azernews

The government of Turkiye is taking steps to ensure the nation’s food security, Yeni Shafak reports, citing the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry.

The ministry said in a statement that the Food and Agricultural Product Markets Monitoring and Evaluation Committee convened under the chairmanship of Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, also attended by Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus, Strategy and Budget Chairman Ibrahim Senel and Turkiye’s Central Bank President Sahap Kavcioglu.

The committee members were informed at the meeting about the progress made in line with the decisions reached at previous meetings. Furthermore, current trends in local and international food and agricultural product supply and pricing were evaluated.

It was emphasized that, despite the unfavorable developments at the global level, supply security in essential food products had been maintained in Turkiye through the execution of committee decisions. The security of food access will be maintained in the upcoming period by taking all required measures in close cooperation with the relevant agencies.

The causes for the disparity between producer and market, as well as retail prices in agricultural goods, had been investigated, and the relevant parties had resolved to form a subcommittee to investigate this matter in more detail, the ministry said.

"We held our Food and Agricultural Product Markets Monitoring and Evaluation Committee meeting with the participation of Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci, Minister of Trade Mehmet Mus, and committee members. Within the scope of the meeting, we have comprehensively scrutinized the recent developments in domestic and international supplies and prices of food and agricultural products,” Nureddin Nebati, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister, tweeted.