CSTO does not plan to send peacekeepers to Armenia

By Trend

Sending a peacekeeping contingent of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to Armenia is not yet on the agenda, Head of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said during a briefing, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Let's not get ahead of ourselves. Heads of states unanimously declared on September 13 that this problem that exists between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be resolved with political and diplomatic methods. That means that the CSTO isn't considering involving military forces..."