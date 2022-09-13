Iranian currency rates for September 13

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to September 12.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,519 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on September 13
Iranian rial on September 12
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
49,117
48,726
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,110
43,798
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,002
3,952
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,264
4,250
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,718
5,674
1 Indian rupee
INR
530
528
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,275
135,923
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,152
18,628
100 Japanese yens
JPY
29,485
29,477
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,352
5,352
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,099
109,077
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,360
32,272
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
25,834
25,685
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,453
2,425
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,304
2,304
1 Russian ruble
RUB
693
691
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,916
28,646
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,095
30,041
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
44,241
44,153
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,167
1,173
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
33,057
32,932
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,505
8,491
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,064
6,067
100 Thai baths
THB
115,781
115,544
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,336
9,337
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
30,554
30,438
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
42,519
42,397
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,880
8,887
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,842
14,764
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,828
2,832
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
477
477
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,635
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,732
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
74,017
73,916
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,157
4,089
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,195
12,501
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 288,071 rials, and the price of $1 is 284,553 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,081 rials, and the price of $1 is 269,746 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 307,000-310,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 309,000-312,000 rials.