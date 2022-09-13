TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for September 13

13 September 2022 [21:13] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to September 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,519 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on September 13

Iranian rial on September 12

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,117

48,726

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,110

43,798

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,002

3,952

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,264

4,250

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,718

5,674

1 Indian rupee

INR

530

528

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,275

135,923

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,152

18,628

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,485

29,477

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,099

109,077

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,360

32,272

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,834

25,685

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,453

2,425

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,304

2,304

1 Russian ruble

RUB

693

691

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,916

28,646

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,095

30,041

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,241

44,153

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,167

1,173

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,057

32,932

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,505

8,491

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,064

6,067

100 Thai baths

THB

115,781

115,544

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,336

9,337

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

30,554

30,438

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

42,519

42,397

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,880

8,887

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,842

14,764

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,828

2,832

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

477

477

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,635

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,732

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,017

73,916

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,157

4,089

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,195

12,501

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 288,071 rials, and the price of $1 is 284,553 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,081 rials, and the price of $1 is 269,746 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 307,000-310,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 309,000-312,000 rials.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/225371.html

Print version

Views: 91

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also