Iranian currency rates for September 13

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to September 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,519 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 13 Iranian rial on September 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,117 48,726 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,110 43,798 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,002 3,952 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,264 4,250 1 Danish krone DKK 5,718 5,674 1 Indian rupee INR 530 528 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,275 135,923 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,152 18,628 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,485 29,477 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,099 109,077 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,360 32,272 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,834 25,685 1 South African rand ZAR 2,453 2,425 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,304 2,304 1 Russian ruble RUB 693 691 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,916 28,646 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,095 30,041 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,241 44,153 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,173 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,057 32,932 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,505 8,491 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,064 6,067 100 Thai baths THB 115,781 115,544 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,336 9,337 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 30,554 30,438 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 42,519 42,397 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,880 8,887 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,842 14,764 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,828 2,832 1 Afghan afghani AFN 477 477 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,732 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,017 73,916 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,157 4,089 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,195 12,501

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 288,071 rials, and the price of $1 is 284,553 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,081 rials, and the price of $1 is 269,746 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 307,000-310,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 309,000-312,000 rials.