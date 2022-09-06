Tajikistan to send humanitarian aid to flood-hit Pakistan

By Trend

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon ordered to send a humanitarian aid to flood-hit Pakistan, Trend reports with reference to the president's press service.

As reported, from Tajikistan a total of 500 tons of flour, 500 tons of drinking water, 1000 tons of coal, 1000 tons of cement and 2000 pieces of slate worth 12.2 million somoni ($1.1 million) will be transported to Pakistan.

"Today, the people of Pakistan are facing serious problems due to heavy rains and floods that have been going on for more than a month. As a result of natural disasters, 1265 died in Pakistan, more than one million houses, roads and other infrastructural facilities were completely destroyed," the message said.

The convoy of humanitarian aid will leave from Tajikistan tomorrow.