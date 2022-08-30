Germany's gas storage facilities filling up faster than planned - Econ Minister

By Trend

Germany's gas storage facilities are filling up faster than planned, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, giving hope that Europe's biggest economy could avoid acute gas shortages this winter, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"The reservoirs are filling up faster than specified," Habeck was quoted as saying by Der Spiegel Magazine, adding that the government goal of achieving 85% storage capacity by October could be reached by the beginning of September.

Germany is at phase two of a three-stage emergency plan formulated after a reduction in gas flows from Russia, its main supplier.

Only 9.5% of Germany's gas consumption in August came from Russia, Spiegel reported, citing data by the BDEW power industry association. Last year, Russian gas accounted for around 55% of the country's total consumption.