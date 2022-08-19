Uzbekistan Airways resumes regular flights to Tokyo

By Trend

Uzbekistan Airways resumed regular flights on the Tashkent-Tokyo-Tashkent route, Trend reports via the company’s statement.

On August 18, 2022, Uzbekistan Airways operated the first flight on the Tashkent-Tokyo-Tashkent route. The Boeing 767 aircraft landed at Narita International Airport (Japan) this morning.

Uzbekistan Airways began to operate the first flights from Uzbekistan to Japan on the Tashkent - Osaka - Tashkent route in 2001.

In 2003, taking into account the bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan Airways and the aviation administration of Japan, parties began to eye establishing air links to other cities of Japan.

In addition to flights to Osaka, the Uzbek airline began operating flights twice a week to the city of Narita. However, in 2020, due to the epidemiological situation in the countries, direct flights between the two countries were temporarily suspended.

From today, Uzbekistan Airways will operate flights on the Tashkent-Tokyo-Tashkent route once a week, on Thursdays.