Iranian currency rates for August 18

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have grown and 27 have decreased in price, compared to August 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,689 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 18 Iranian rial on August 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,544 50,776 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,042 44,178 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,042 4,060 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,036 4,338 1 Danish krone DKK 5,740 5,745 1 Indian rupee INR 529 530 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,675 136,816 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,641 19,632 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,018 31,250 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,355 5,357 1 Omani rial OMR 109,085 109,095 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,475 32,625 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,302 26,609 1 South African rand ZAR 2,519 2,560 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,339 2,344 1 Russian ruble RUB 695 687 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,040 29,443 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,342 30,454 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,186 44,206 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,043 33,080 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,622 8,625 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,194 6,187 100 Thai baths THB 118,316 118,530 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,401 9,406 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,891 32,007 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 42,689 42,729 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,818 8,810 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,047 15,009 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,842 2,847 1 Afghan afghani AFN 475 474 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,662 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,674 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,073 75,158 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,105 4,111 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,013

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 291,662 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,955 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,931 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,575 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 302,000-305,000 rials.