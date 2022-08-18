Iranian currency rates for August 18

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have grown and 27 have decreased in price, compared to August 17.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,689 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on August 18
Iranian rial on August 17
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,544
50,776
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,042
44,178
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,042
4,060
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,036
4,338
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,740
5,745
1 Indian rupee
INR
529
530
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,675
136,816
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
19,641
19,632
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,018
31,250
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,355
5,357
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,085
109,095
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,475
32,625
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,302
26,609
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,519
2,560
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,339
2,344
1 Russian ruble
RUB
695
687
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,877
2,879
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,040
29,443
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,342
30,454
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
44,186
44,206
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,167
1,167
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
33,043
33,080
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,622
8,625
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,194
6,187
100 Thai baths
THB
118,316
118,530
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,401
9,406
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,891
32,007
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
42,689
42,729
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,818
8,810
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,047
15,009
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,842
2,847
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
475
474
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,662
16,635
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,674
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
75,073
75,158
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,105
4,111
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,023
12,013
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 291,662 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,955 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,931 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,575 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 302,000-305,000 rials.