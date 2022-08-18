Kenya's opposition leader rejects presidential results

By Trend

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday rejected the presidential election results announced by the electoral body Monday and vowed to pursue legal and constitutional means to overturn the declaration of the president-elect, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The 77-year-old Odinga who garnered 6.94 million or 48.85 percent of the 14.1 million votes cast during the hotly contested polls, behind the president-elect, William Ruto's 7.17 million or 50.49 percent of the total votes cast, termed the results null and void.

"The figures announced by Wafula Chebukati (chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission) are null and void and must be quashed by a court of law. In our view, there is neither a legally and validly declared winner nor a President-Elect," he told a news conference in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.