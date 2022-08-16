International transport conference opens in Turkmenistan under UN auspices

By Trend

A conference that opens in the Turkmenistan’s city of Turkmenbashy on Monday is set to discuss the potential of the transportation industry in Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa, Trend reports citing TASS.

The Ministerial Transport Conference of Landlocked Developing Countries was initiated by Ashgabat and will take place under the auspices of the UN.

The event will be opened on Monday by speeches in the online format of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, representatives to the UN of some African countries, the World Customs Organization, the International Road Transport Union, the International Telecommunication Union and other organizations.

The conference will last until August 16. It is planned that the heads of transport agencies of the countries of Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa will discuss the prospects for joint development and digitalization processes in this area, announce decisions and initiatives to improve the financing of the transport industry in the aftermath of the pandemic and consider other issues.

According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, participation in the forum was confirmed by delegations from more than 30 countries, heads of more than 30 international and specialized organizations and institutions.