Indian Army Chief Gen Pande speaks with South Korean counterpart

Indian Army Staff Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday held a video telephonic interaction with South Korean counterpart Jeong Hwan and discussed steps to enhance bilateral defence ties between the two countries, Trend reports citing ThePrint.

“Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande had a video telephonic interaction with General Park, Jeong Hwan, Chief of Staff, the Republic of Korea Army and discussed steps to enhance bilateral defence ties between the two Nations,” Indian Army tweeted.

