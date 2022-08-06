Russia, Türkiye to expand cooperation in key sectors of economy

By Trend

Russia and Türkiye have expressed intention to expand cooperation between the two countries in key sectors of economy as agreed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus during a meeting in Türkiye, Trend reports citing TASS.

"It was noted that the cooperation between Russia and Türkiye is at a high level and keeps developing," according to a statement released on the website of the Russian cabinet of ministers.

Co-heads of the Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission, Novak and Mus discussed the developing cooperation between Moscow and Ankara in such areas as transport, logistics, industry, agriculture, and tourism. Energy plays a special part in bilateral cooperation, the Russian cabinet said, adding that during the meeting the sides expressed intention to expand collaboration in key sectors of economy.