Uzbekistan reveals bank loans allocated to economic sectors in 5M2022

By Trend

The volume of loans allocated to the industrial sector of Uzbekistan from January through May 2022 amounted to 121.3 trillion soums ($11.2 billion), which is an increase of 16.6 percent compared to the same period last year (103.8 trillion soums, or $9.6 billion), Trend reports citing the Uzbek Central Bank.

At the same time, loans allocated to agriculture in the corresponding period amounted to 37.7 trillion soums ($3.5 billion), which is an increase of 9.7 percent compared to the same period of 2021 (34.3 trillion soums or $3.2 billion).

The volume of loans allocated to the construction sector during this period, increased by 8.4 percent compared to the same period last year (8.5 trillion soums or $785.8 million) reaching 9.2 trillion soums ($851.8 million).

From January through May 2022, the volume of loans allocated to the trade and service sector amounted to 28.8 trillion soums ($2.6 billion), which is an increase of 20.3 percent compared to the same period of 2021 (23.9 trillion soums or $2.2 billion).

The volume of loans allocated to other sectors of the economy of Uzbekistan from January through May, 2022 amounted to 37.4 trillion soums ($3.4 billion).