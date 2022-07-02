TODAY.AZ / World news

Finland's energy imports surge by 93 pct in Q1

02 July 2022 [21:53] - TODAY.AZ


By Trend

Energy imports to Finland surged by 93 percent to 4.1 billion euros (4.28 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter on a year-on-year basis, showed preliminary data from Statistics Finland, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Compared to the significant increase in cost, the volume of energy imports only rose 2.8 percent, a result of higher energy prices, Statistics Finland explained.

Among energy products, crude oil was the most imported with a value of 1.7 billion euros.

Most energy products were imported from Russia, whose share was 47 percent, said Statistics Finland.


URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/222474.html

Print version

Views: 46

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also