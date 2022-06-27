Iranian currency rates for June 27

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have grown and 17 have decreased in price, compared to June 26.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,341 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on June 27
Iranian rial on June 26
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,524
51,543
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,784
43,802
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,145
4,145
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,263
4,263
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,957
5,958
1 Indian rupee
INR
537
537
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,586
136,634
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
20,161
20,167
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,069
31,059
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,234
109,235
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,577
32,571
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,564
26,536
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,658
2,658
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,488
2,486
1 Russian ruble
RUB
778
774
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,116
29,166
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,222
30,257
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
45,126
45,134
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,167
1,167
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
23
23
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
33,529
33,525
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,739
8,738
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,277
6,278
100 Thai baths
THB
118,396
118,400
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,539
9,540
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,585
32,580
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
44,341
44,335
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,993
9,015
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,306
14,306
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,830
2,830
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
471
471
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
12,445
12,445
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,708
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,483
76,485
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,797
3,797
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,002
12,004
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 291,402 rials, and the price of $1 is 276,016 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,322 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,049 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 326,000-329,000 rials.