Iranian currency rates for June 27

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have grown and 17 have decreased in price, compared to June 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,341 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 27 Iranian rial on June 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,524 51,543 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,784 43,802 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,145 4,145 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,263 4,263 1 Danish krone DKK 5,957 5,958 1 Indian rupee INR 537 537 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,586 136,634 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,161 20,167 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,069 31,059 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,577 32,571 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,564 26,536 1 South African rand ZAR 2,658 2,658 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,488 2,486 1 Russian ruble RUB 778 774 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,116 29,166 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,222 30,257 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 45,126 45,134 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,529 33,525 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,739 8,738 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,277 6,278 100 Thai baths THB 118,396 118,400 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,539 9,540 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,585 32,580 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,341 44,335 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,993 9,015 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,306 14,306 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,830 2,830 1 Afghan afghani AFN 471 471 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,445 12,445 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,708 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,483 76,485 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,797 3,797 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,002 12,004

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 291,402 rials, and the price of $1 is 276,016 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,322 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,049 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 326,000-329,000 rials.