Russia records 3,154 daily COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths

By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,154 over the past day to 18,412,805, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

As many as 1,102 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 8.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 39 regions, while in 38 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in eight regions. A day earlier, 1,202 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 240 over the past day versus 246 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,775,983, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 227 over the past day versus 220 a day earlier, reaching 1,535,071.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,225 over the past day, reaching 17,839,346, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier, some 3,517 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 65 over the past day, reaching 380,776, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier, 68 COVID-19 deaths were registered.