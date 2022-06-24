Iran set to send humanitarian aid to quake-hit Afghans on Wed. night

By Trend

Iran’s Red Crescent Society is set to dispatch relief and humanitarian assistance to quake-hit Afghanistan on Wednesday night, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The announcement was made by Ya’ghub Soleimani, Secretary-General of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

He told IRNA that the batch contains 1,000 food packages and 400 relief tents, among other items, and is set to be sent by the Iranian army's planes.

Soleimani said that another batch of humanitarian assistance will also be sent by land from Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan Province.

According to Afghanistan’s disaster management officials, at least 1,000 people have been killed in the quake that struck near the southeastern city of Khost.

The officials say the death toll is expected to go up as an unknown number of people are still under rubble.

The quake, which hit early on Wednesday, is the strongest in Afghanistan in two decades.