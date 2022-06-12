U.S. to drop COVID testing for incoming international air travelers

By Trend

The United States will drop from Sunday a 17-month-old requirement that people arriving in the country by air test negative for COVID-19, an official said, a move that follows intense lobbying by the airlines and the travel industry, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A formal announcement will be made later on Friday. The step comes as the busy summer travel season is kicking off and air carriers were already preparing for record demand. Airlines have said many Americans are not traveling internationally because of concerns they will test positive and be stranded abroad.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined that the science and data show the pre-departure COVID tests are no longer necessary, said the official, who declined to be named.

The measure will come into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday and the CDC will reassess the decision in 90 days, the official said.