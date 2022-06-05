TODAY.AZ / World news

World will face serious challenge in 1-2 months due to lack of fertilizers — FAO

05 June 2022 [13:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The global community will face a significant challenge due to the suspension of fertilizer exports by key countries, the problem will affect the 2023 harvest, according to Chief Economist of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Maximo Torero, Trend reports citing TASS.

"If in the next month or two we are not able to get all the fertilizers from key exporting countries, then we will face a significant challenge. And that’s for the next harvest, for 2023, so the main concern for us is 2023," he said.

