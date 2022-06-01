TODAY.AZ / World news

COVID-19: Kazakhstan documents 5 fresh cases

31 May 2022 [23:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

In the past day Kazakhstan registered five new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the overall COVID-19 tally to 1,305,750 since the pandemic began, the Inter-departmental commission fighting to prevent COVID-19 spread said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city added four new cases of the coronavirus infection, while the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported only one COVID-19 case.

It bears to remind that the country recorded five cases of the coronavirus infection on Monday, May 30.

