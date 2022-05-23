TODAY.AZ / World news

Zelensky, Draghi discuss defense cooperation

22 May 2022 [21:54] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has discussed by phone with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi bilateral defense cooperation between the two countries and the need to adopt the 6th package of EU sanctions against Russia.
Zelensky issued the relevant report on Twitter, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"Had a phone conversation with #MarioDraghi at his initiative. Talked about defensive cooperation, the need to accelerate the 6th package of sanctions and unblock Ukrainian ports," Zelensky wrote.

The president added that he thanked Italy for its unconditional support for Ukraine on its path to the European Union.

