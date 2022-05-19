Turkish Airlines wins four international awards for sound finance policy

By Azernews





By News Center

Airline Economics and Airfinance Journal awarded Turkish Airlines four different prizes for finances, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

Turkish Airlines was one of the most successful airline firms in the world during the pandemic period due to its solid financial management strategy and financial structure.

The company accomplished the fastest recovery after the pandemic and continues to be the world's leading air carrier in terms of financial decisions.

The global brand was represented at the Airfinance Journal and Airline Economics Aviation 100 award ceremonies in Dublin on May 5-9 and won the “Financing Deal of the Year (Europe)", "Structured Finance of the Year", "Deal of the Year (Global)" and "Deal of the Year (Europe)" awards for its financing models.

Turkish Airlines Board member, Deputy General Manager (Financial) Murat Seker expressed his pleasure for being awarded these awards during the challenging pandemic period.

“First, I would like to thank Airline Economics and Airfinance Journal on behalf of the Turkish Airlines family for deeming us worthy of such important awards. We are proud of boosting Turkish Airlines' global reputation and brand value at this point, while actively continuing our efforts to further improve this performance, which has been acknowledged many times," Seker said.

As the first airline to adopt the ACG-guaranteed Italian tax shield financing structure, with three A321 NEO planes, funded by Societe Generale, and nine B737 MAX planes, financed by BNP Paribas (Citibank, Bank of America, and CaixaBank), as well as with the financing of three GEnx spare engines of approximately $550 million, Turkish Airlines received the said awards.