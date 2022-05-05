Georgian PM to attend International Donors Conference for Ukraine

By Trend

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili will attend the International Donors’ Conference for Ukraine in Poland, Trend reports citing the Georgian Government Administration.

During the visit, Garibashvili will take part in the high-level international donor conference "For Ukraine", which will be hosted by the prime ministers of Poland and Sweden in partnership with the presidents of the Council of Europe and the European Commission.

This conference will serve to mobilize substantial pledges to support the UN humanitarian response in Ukraine and to discuss further steps toward supporting Ukraine’s efforts to handle the economic challenges.

Moreover, Georgian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ilya Darchiashvili will take part in a charitable session planned as part of the conference.