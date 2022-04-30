Georgia eyes joining SEPA

By Trend

During the meeting of the working group, Georgia expressed its wish to join the Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA), Trend reports citing the Press Service of the Parliament of Georgia.

The Working Group on Georgia's Accession to SEPA held another meeting, outlining the work done in the previous year, as well as the perspectives for Georgia's membership in Single Euro Payment Area.

"Georgia's membership in SEPA will be a critical milestone on the country's road to EU integration. Given the expanding trend of remittances from EU nations, it will simplify bank transfers to EU member states," the Member of Georgian Parliament Maka Botchorishvili noted.

In view to outline the specific steps which Georgia should take on the path to SEPA membership, the Group focused on the legal preconditions, including the perspective of fulfilling the EUAA commitments.