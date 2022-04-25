Biden accepts Bennett's invitation to visit Israel

By Trend

U.S President Joe Biden has accepted Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's invitation to visit Israel in "the next few months," the prime minister's office said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The two leaders discussed over the phone Iran's demand to delist its Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) from the U.S. terror list, according to a statement by the office.

"I am sure that President Biden, a true friend of Israel who cares about its security, will not be able to remove the IRGC from the list of terrorist organizations," Bennett said in the statement.

They also talked about the ongoing efforts between Israeli and Palestinian officials to lower tensions and ensure a peaceful conclusion to the holy season of Ramadan, according to a statement from the White House.