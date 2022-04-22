TODAY.AZ / World news

Iraqi PM stresses further cooperation with Iran

21 April 2022 [21:41] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Wednesday underlined the need for expansion of relations with Iran in all areas so as to serve the interests of both nations, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Al-Kadhimi made the remarks in a farewell meeting in Baghdad with outgoing Iranian ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi.

He said that his country is ready to play its political role to protect the peace-seeking and stabilizing efforts in the region.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, voiced Tehran’s eagerness to boost friendly relations with Baghdad and enhance bilateral relations.

