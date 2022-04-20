Kazakhstan's state budget revenues expected to increase in 2022 - ministry

By Trend

State budget revenues of Kazakhstan will increase this year, Vice-Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Tatyana Savelyeva announced her forecast, Trend reports citing the ministry.

"State budget revenues will increase from 9.2 trillion tenge ($20 billion) to 10.2 trillion tenge ($22.2 billion) in 2022 taking into account the expected external conditions for the development of the economy, according to the revised forecast for socio-economic development, also the measures taken to improve customs and tax administration," Savelyeva said at the presentation of bills amending the laws "On the Republican Budget for 2022-2024" and on a guaranteed transfer from the National Fund for these years.

Amendments have been adopted this year that provides for an increase in excise rates for gasoline and diesel fuel in accordance with the instructions of the Kazakh president, she said.

"Additional funds from the implementation of this measure in the amount of 161.8 billion tenge ($352.5 million) will go to the republican budget from three regions - Pavlodar, Atyrau and Shymkent regions. The budget's own revenues will increase by 1.1 trillion tenge ($2.4 billion) and at the same time, the implementation of the tasks set will require funding in the amount of 2.7 trillion tenge ($5.8 billion), it is proposed to additionally attract a guaranteed transfer in the amount of 1.6 trillion tenge ($3.4 billion) in agreement with the president," the vice minister noted.

"The guaranteed transfer from the National Fund will amount to 4 trillion tenge ($8.7 billion) this year and at the same time, the balance of receipts and expenditures of the National Fund will be positive at the end of the year," Savelyeva added.