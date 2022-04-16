Georgieva: IMF preparing for massive reconstruction of Ukraine

By Trend

The IMF has stepped up emergency financing to help Ukraine, launched a special account for further funding, and works with international partners to prepare for the massive reconstruction effort, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

“The IMF stepped up with $1.4 billion in emergency financing to help meet Ukraine’s immediate spending needs. Last week, we also launched a special account that gives a secure way to provide further funding to Ukraine. And, together with international partners, we are preparing for the massive reconstruction effort that will be required,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in an interview.

The IMF Managing Director notes that the immediate priorities for the world now are to end the war in Ukraine, confront the pandemic, and combat inflation and debt.