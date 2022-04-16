OSCE to keep supporting Georgia's “peaceful, prosperous and democratic future” - Sec Gen

By Trend

Helga Maria Schmid, the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, said the international body would keep its support for Georgia in a message congratulating Ilia Darchiashvili on his recent appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Rest assured that OSCE will continue to assist Georgia in building a peaceful, prosperous and democratic future,” she said in the letter while also expressing gratitude for the “excellent cooperation” between the country and the organisation.

The OSCE Secretary General emphasised the organisation’s involvement in the Geneva International Discussions, as well as the work of the Ergneti Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism, the Georgian foreign office said.