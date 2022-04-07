UN comments on signing of peace agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Centerra on Kumtor gold mine

By Trend

The UN commented on the signing of a peace agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Centerra Gold Inc on the Kumtor mine, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General during his press conference said that the UN took note of the settlement reached between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and Centerra Gold Inc. over the Kumtor Gold Mine.

The signing of this peace agreement means the resolution of the issue within the framework of international commercial law, to which the Kyrgyz side remains committed as a member of the UN.