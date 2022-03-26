Turkey supports all initiatives aimed at establishing peace in Ukraine - Erdogan

By Trend

Turkey supports all initiatives aimed at establishing peace in Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at a press conference at NATO headquarters, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"We are in diplomatic contacts with both sides, we discuss all proposals and support all initiatives aimed at establishing peace," he said.

According to him, Turkey, due to its geographical position and special relations with Russia and Ukraine, occupies a special position.

"Russia and Ukraine are our neighbors. Our relations with Ukraine have a long history, they are based on multilateral cooperation and have reached a strategic partnership. Relations with Russia are built on the principles of mutual security and dialogue. Turkey has been carrying the burden of the Syrian war alone for 11 years. We are well aware of the humanitarian problems that arise as a result of military conflicts. For this reason, the first task of Turkish diplomacy is to stop hostilities. Peace in Ukraine must be ensured according to a formula that will suit the two countries and the world community. It must be a steadfast and strong peace," he said.

Erdogan added that "the main principle for achieving peace is the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and all negotiations must take place within the framework of these principles."

"We have achieved a bloodless evacuation of more than 63,000 civilians from the areas of military operations. Turkey sent 56 trucks with humanitarian aid for the basic needs of citizens. We received and sheltered more than 60,000 Ukrainian citizens. 142 members of the OSCE observation mission in Ukraine were evacuated via Istanbul. Over the past 8 years, Turkey has hosted 5 million refugees, more than any country in the world. Turkey is pursuing an active and principled policy. The main condition of our policy is the security of the Euro-Atlantic space within NATO," he said.

Erdogan noted that the Euro-Atlantic Union must act adequately to emerging threats, a real and strategic approach is needed here.

"We are obliged to bring to the attention of all countries that the decisions taken at the NATO summit are not directed against third countries, we do not threaten anyone. Our efforts serve to secure the world. Turkey is faithful to the principles of the alliance, and demonstrates this not in word but in deed. Our military industry has reached a qualitatively new level, which shows the expansion of military capabilities. It's time to lift restrictions on our military industry imposed by some of our partners," he added.

Erdogan believes that the architecture of global security, including the UN Security Council, needs serious reforms.