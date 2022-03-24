Turkey to continue its efforts to maintain peace and stability in Black Sea - Turkish Security Council

By Trend





The meeting of Turkish National Security Council chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ended, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The meeting lasted approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes.

The National Security Council said that Turkey will continue its mediation efforts along with the implementation of the Montreux Convention to maintain peace and stability in the Black Sea.

It was noted that Turkey's balanced position to reduce tension in the northern part of the Black Sea and the purposefulness of its efforts to achieve global and regional peace have shown themselves in recent events.