FMs of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan discuss cooperation and prospects for future relations

By Trend

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev and Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin held a bilateral meeting on the margins of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The two foreign ministers discussed current issues of Kyrgyz-Tajik cooperation and prospects for further relations between the states, the press service of the Kyrgyz MFA said Wednesday.

They also exchanged views on organizing summits and high-level events in the near future.

In order to intensify bilateral relations, the parties stressed the need to hold meetings at the level of heads of competent authorities of the two countries in the near future. The ministers also stressed the importance of continuing the meetings of topographic working groups on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

In addition, Kazakbaev and Muhriddin exchanged views on the upoming Fourth Consultative Meeting of Heads of States of Central Asia, emphasizing the uniqueness and significance of this summit in developing and deepening regional cooperation.

They also discussed international and regional security issues, including the situation around Ukraine.