Imran Khan lauds India's 'independent foreign policy' on Ukraine

By Trend

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday lauded India for following an 'independent foreign policy', saying New Delhi imported crude oil from Russia despite American sanctions on Moscow, Trend reports citing Rediff.

Khan, a fierce critic of the ruling National Democratic Alliance government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spoke highly of the Indian foreign policy.

Addressing a public rally in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, he told his supporters that he would like to praise the neighbouring country India as it was having an 'independent foreign policy'.

Khan said that India, which is a part of the Quad grouping, has imported crude oil from Russia despite American sanctions on Moscow.

The Quad grouping has the United States, India, Japan and Australia as its members.