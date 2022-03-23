TODAY.AZ / World news

Putin, Macron discuss situation around Ukraine, Russian-Ukrainian talks - Kremlin

23 March 2022 [11:03] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The situation around Ukraine and the course of the Russian-Ukrainian talks were the focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and French Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin press service reported on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on the initiative of the French side. The presidents continued to exchange views on the situation around Ukraine, including on the ongoing talks between the Russian and Ukrainian representatives," it said.

