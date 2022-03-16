Julian Assange denied permission to appeal against extradition to US

By Trend

Britain's top court refused WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange permission to appeal against a decision to extradite him to the US to face spying charges, Trend reports citing Euronews.

The court said it refused because the case “didn’t raise an arguable point of law.”

The decision likely exhausts Assange's efforts to avoid a trial in the US related to charges related to WikiLeaks' publication of classified documents more than a decade ago.

WikiLeaks wrote in a statement on Twitter that the case would now move to home secretary Priti Patel to authorise the extradition. They added that he's facing a 175-year sentence in the United States.

Assange could still seek to take his case to the European Court of Human Rights.